FS: Dell Inspiron 5675 Desktop with 1700x Ryzen CPU, MSI GP63 8750H Laptop

    mnewxcv

    mnewxcv

    I have for sale a Dell Inspiron 5675 Desktop computer. It has an AMD Ryzen 1700x CPU, and I am offering it in 2 configurations. If you want some mix of the two, just let me know and we can figure out a price. Two configurations are:

    1700x
    24GB DDR4 2400MHz (16+8)
    412GB SATA SSD
    EVGA Nvidia GTX 950 2GB
    Windows 10 Home

    $475 + S&H

    OR

    1700x
    8GB DDR4 2400MHz
    500GB Western Digital SATA Hard Drive
    Nvidia Quadro FX1700
    Windows 10 Home
    $375 + S&H

    Fair warning: There is no BIOS update for Ryzen 2000 or 3000 series CPUs.


    you can see photos on my ebay listings which should also estimate shipping cost:
    https://www.ebay.com/sch/mnewilicious/m.html?



    Also selling a laptop. It is an MSI GP63 Leopard 8RE, specs are:

    Intel i7 8750h
    16GB DDR4 2666MHz
    250GB NVME SSD + 1TB HDD
    Nvidia GTX 1060 6GB
    15.6" IPS screen 60Hz
    RGB keyboard (3 zone)
    Windows 10 Home
    $750 shipped USA48, pictures on request, but looks like new with no noticeable wear or defects.
     
