FS: Dell Inspiron 5675 Desktop with 1700x Ryzen CPU, MSI GP63 8750H Laptop

Heatware: mnewxcv I have for sale a Dell Inspiron 5675 Desktop computer. It has an AMD Ryzen 1700x CPU, and I am offering it in 2 configurations. If you want some mix of the two, just let me know and we can figure out a price. Two configurations are: 1700x 24GB DDR4 2400MHz (16+8) 412GB SATA SSD EVGA Nvidia GTX 950 2GB Windows 10 Home $475 + S&H OR 1700x 8GB DDR4 2400MHz 500GB Western Digital SATA Hard Drive Nvidia Quadro FX1700 Windows 10 Home $375 + S&H Fair warning: There is no BIOS update for Ryzen 2000 or 3000 series CPUs. you can see photos on my ebay listings which should also estimate shipping cost: https://www.ebay.com/sch/mnewilicious/m.html? Also selling a laptop. It is an MSI GP63 Leopard 8RE, specs are: Intel i7 8750h 16GB DDR4 2666MHz 250GB NVME SSD + 1TB HDD Nvidia GTX 1060 6GB 15.6" IPS screen 60Hz RGB keyboard (3 zone) Windows 10 Home $750 shipped USA48, pictures on request, but looks like new with no noticeable wear or defects.