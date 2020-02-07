FS: DELL Inspiron 15 7577 Gaming Laptop 15.6" - Intel i5-7300HQ - NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 MAX-Q - 8GB DDR4 - 500GB HDD

I have for sale a DELL Inspiron 15 7577 15" gaming laptop. It's in excellent working condition with minimal wear. Up until today I used it as a personal and gaming laptop, and I'm only replacing it to upgrade. $500 via Paypal with free shipping in the USA. Here is a link to my Heatware feedback: https://www.heatware.com/u/1424/to
Intel i5-7300HQ
NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 MAX-Q
8GB (4GB x 2) 2400MHz DDR4
500GB 5400RPM HDD
Intel i5-7300HQ
NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 MAX-Q
8GB (4GB x 2) 2400MHz DDR4
500GB 5400RPM HDD