FS: Dell G7 7590 (RTX 2080 Max-Q, 9750H, 1TB NVME, 16 gigs of RAM, 144 Hz IPS panel, and MANY Accessories

So this is a painful day for me. I am very reluctantly selling my laptop. I am selling it frankly because it just doesn't get used. It's been sitting on my desk collecting dust, and really at this point I just want to sell it so hopefully someone else will get better use out of it.
So as an intro I will say that as soon as I got this laptop I repasted and under-volted it because I have had many Dell laptops and the thermals have always been bad. I will wipe the computer for you, and I will apply the same undervolting settings/profiles for you IF YOU REQUEST IT, otherwise i'll just ship it the way that it is with a fresh install of Windows 10 Pro. Under-volting and repasting has netted me 5+ hours of battery life, and much better thermals under load while gaming and plugged in.
So the system specs are as follows:
See album for CDI, Timestamp, and accessories.
My heatware: https://www.heatware.com/u/108560
I've also sold a bunch on Reddit under my username /u/zamardii12
- i7-9750H
- 1TB Sabrent 1TB Rocket NVMe (SB-ROCKET-1TB) (CDI is in photos)
- 16GB Memory
- RTX 2080 Max-Q
- 144hz 1080p Screen
- Full 4-Lane Thunderbolt 3
- Dell Premium Support active until September 19, 2020
- 2 x Official Dell 180W Power Supplies
- Thunderbolt to Display Port cable (I used this to get 144hz @ 1440p on my external monitor) (https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B075V68NVR)
- Laptop cooling pad (https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B07N1FF2GT)
- USB 3.0 Hub (This is attached to bottom front of cooling pad) (https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0772TXG3H)
- 2 x USB C (female) to USB adapters
- USB C to HDMI Ethernet Adapter, Type C Hub with RJ45 4K HDMI 3xUSB3.0 Power Delivery Port SD/TF Slot (This is attached to bottom of cooling pad) (https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B07R7W7GDR)
- UGREEN USB C Hub, USB C HDMI Adapter 6 in 1 Type C Hub with 4K USB C to HDMI, SD TF Card Reader, 3 USB 3.0 Ports (https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B07RV1ZCWJ)
