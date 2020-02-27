FS: Dell G7 7590 (RTX 2080 Max-Q, 9750H, 1TB NVME, 16 gigs of RAM, 144 Hz IPS panel, and MANY Accessories

So this is a painful day for me. I am very reluctantly selling my laptop. I am selling it frankly because it just doesn't get used. It's been sitting on my desk collecting dust, and really at this point I just want to sell it so hopefully someone else will get better use out of it.

So as an intro I will say that as soon as I got this laptop I repasted and under-volted it because I have had many Dell laptops and the thermals have always been bad. I will wipe the computer for you, and I will apply the same undervolting settings/profiles for you IF YOU REQUEST IT, otherwise i'll just ship it the way that it is with a fresh install of Windows 10 Pro. Under-volting and repasting has netted me 5+ hours of battery life, and much better thermals under load while gaming and plugged in.

So the system specs are as follows:

  • i7-9750H
  • 1TB Sabrent 1TB Rocket NVMe (SB-ROCKET-1TB) (CDI is in photos)
  • 16GB Memory
  • RTX 2080 Max-Q
  • 144hz 1080p Screen
  • Full 4-Lane Thunderbolt 3
  • Dell Premium Support active until September 19, 2020
Accessories I am including:

I am asking $1800 shipped anywhere in the continental US.

See album for CDI, Timestamp, and accessories.

http://imgur.com/a/33t2nPG


My heatware: https://www.heatware.com/u/108560

I've also sold a bunch on Reddit under my username /u/zamardii12
 
