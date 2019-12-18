FS: Dell G7 7588 i7-8750H/GTX 1060. Asus Strix G 17.3" i7-9750H/GTX 1650

Hi all, up for sale two gaming laptops. https://www.heatware.com/u/67275/to ASUS - ROG Strix G GL731GT-EB76 - $950 box just opened for check if there right laptop in right condition. 17.3” Full HD 1920x1080 IPS Type Display i7 - 9750H Memory - 16GB DDR4 NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 1TB PCIe SSD Windows 10 Dell G7-7588 Gaming Laptop - $750 Intel Core I7-8750H CPU @ 2.2GHZ goes to 4.10GHZ Six Core 8GB DDR4 Nvidia GTX 1060-(6GB) 15.6" Screen Liquid crystal, FHD 256GB SSD illuminated keyboard Windows 10. Offers, trades welcome, looking for gaming PC.