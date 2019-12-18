FS: Dell G7 7588 i7-8750H/GTX 1060. Asus Strix G 17.3" i7-9750H/GTX 1650

Discussion in 'For Sale / Trade' started by MAX_M, Nov 21, 2019.

  1. Nov 21, 2019 #1
    MAX_M

    MAX_M [H]ard|Gawd

    Messages:
    1,799
    Joined:
    Jan 25, 2008
    Hi all, up for sale two gaming laptops.
    https://www.heatware.com/u/67275/to


    ASUS - ROG Strix G GL731GT-EB76 - $950
    box just opened for check if there right laptop in right condition.

    17.3” Full HD 1920x1080 IPS Type Display
    i7 - 9750H
    Memory - 16GB DDR4
    NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650
    1TB PCIe SSD
    Windows 10



    Dell G7-7588 Gaming Laptop - $750
    Intel Core I7-8750H CPU @ 2.2GHZ goes to 4.10GHZ Six Core
    8GB DDR4
    Nvidia GTX 1060-(6GB)
    15.6" Screen Liquid crystal, FHD
    256GB SSD
    illuminated keyboard
    Windows 10.


    Offers, trades welcome, looking for gaming PC.
     

