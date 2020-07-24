FS: Dell G5 SE AMD Ryzen 7 4800H Gaming Laptop, GTX 1080TI, Topre Realforce 104UW Keyboard

[USA-NY] [H] Dell G5 SE AMD Ryzen 7 4800H Gaming Laptop, GTX 1080TI, Lenovo Thinkpad T450s, Topre Realforce 104UW Keyboard [W] PayPal or Local Cash


Hi All, thanks for looking. I'm interested to sell a few items that I don't use anymore:

1. Dell G5 SE (2020) AMD Ryzen Gaming laptop
I'm not even sure why I bought this, I have a perfectly good gaming desktop I can use, and I never use my PC outside of my home office. This was purchased in early June 2020, so very new. Almost perfect condition. Only blemish I notice is a small mark on the top lid (not even sure how it got there). This is basically the top-end model, here are the specs:
- AMD Ryzen 7 4800H (8 core, 16 threads beast of a CPU)
- AMD Radeon 5600M discrete graphics card (has "AMD SmartShift" technology, first laptop on the market to have this)
- 15.6" 144Hz display (great color quality, watch the review on YouTube and they all mention this, way better screen than the one on the Asus TUF A15)
- 16GB DDR4 memory
- 1TB NVMe SSD drive
Pics Here:
http://imgur.com/a/QlfEUrr
Asking: $940 shipped
____________________________________________________________________________________________________________

2) Gigabyte Geforce GTX 1080TI Gaming OC Black 11GB
Very nice graphics card with the Windforce 3-fan cooling system, RGB Fusion 2.0, and factory overclocked. Comes with the card and original box. For its lifetime, the only game I played on it mainly was Heroes of the Storm... kind of a waste of all this power I'd say!
Pics Here:
http://imgur.com/a/QHJwC0M
Asking: $460 shipped
____________________________________________________________________________________________________________

3) Topre RealForce 104UW Keyboard (XF01T0)
This has been sitting in the box in my closet for awhile. I simply just prefer my Cherry MX Browns... I'd say its in a conservative 9/10 condition. I think these are hard to come by nowadays.
Pics Here:
http://imgur.com/a/HjzvR5H
Asking: $180 shipped

Please PM me if you have any questions or are interested in anything. Thank you!
 
