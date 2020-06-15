FS: Dell G5 Gaming Laptop (Core i5-8300H, 32GB DDR4 2666, GTX 1060 6GB) with free cooling pad

FS: Dell G5 15 5587 Gaming Laptop (Core i5-8300H, 32GB DDR4 2666, GTX 1060 6GB) with free cooling padExcellent condition, could nearly pass as new.128gb SSD & 1TB HDD.Backlit LED Keyboard, weighs 5.95 pounds and only 0.98" thick.LOOKS FLAWLESS. Performance is great in gaming. Averages 63 FPS in Apex legends on HIGH, 69+ FPS tweaking shadows to low and everything else high. About 65 FPS consistently on PUBG on all settings set to high. 100+ FPS in GTA 5 set to high.PICTURES:PRICE SHIPPED: $674 (shipping and fees on me)