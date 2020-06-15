FS: Dell G5 Gaming Laptop (Core i5-8300H, 32GB DDR4 2666, GTX 1060 6GB) with free cooling pad

FS: Dell G5 15 5587 Gaming Laptop (Core i5-8300H, 32GB DDR4 2666, GTX 1060 6GB) with free cooling pad

Excellent condition, could nearly pass as new.$30 active cooling pad included for FREE see timestamps

Core i5-8300H Quad Core up to 4ghz Turbo,
32gb DDR4 2666,
GTX 1060 6gb Max Q,
128gb SSD & 1TB HDD.
Backlit LED Keyboard, weighs 5.95 pounds and only 0.98" thick.

LOOKS FLAWLESS. Performance is great in gaming. Averages 63 FPS in Apex legends on HIGH, 69+ FPS tweaking shadows to low and everything else high. About 65 FPS consistently on PUBG on all settings set to high. 100+ FPS in GTA 5 set to high.

PICTURES:
http://imgur.com/a/cWuHhcJ

PRICE SHIPPED: $674 (shipping and fees on me)
 
