FS: Dell G3 3590 Gaming Laptop

atwood7fan
Weaksauce
- Joined
- Jul 20, 2006
- Messages
- 113
Selling my gaming laptop. In good condition. Only selling because I don't use it. The A key has some wear (see pictures) but that is cosmetic only.
Specs:
Core i7 9750H 6 core CPU
16gb DDR4-2666
Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660TI Max-Q 6GB
512GB NVME SSD
1TB SSHD (solid state hybrid drive)
15" full HD display
Backlit keyboard (blue)
AC Wireless
180W AC adapter
Asking $500 shipped OBO. Payment via Paypal or Venmo. Heatware under atwood7fan.
Specs:
Core i7 9750H 6 core CPU
16gb DDR4-2666
Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660TI Max-Q 6GB
512GB NVME SSD
1TB SSHD (solid state hybrid drive)
15" full HD display
Backlit keyboard (blue)
AC Wireless
180W AC adapter
Asking $500 shipped OBO. Payment via Paypal or Venmo. Heatware under atwood7fan.