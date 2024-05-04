FS: Dell EMC drives + Acer Laptop

Just trying to move some stuff taking up space. I'm gonna keep digging so this may expand a bit. Will accept PayPal and have heat under Tazman02 45-0-0.
https://www.heatware.com/u/3975/to
1) 2x Like new pulls from a new server for a client. Company bought the wrong size drives and found out after a short bit. No idea what these are worth. $110/BO EACH shipped!?
2) Acer Laptop bought about a year ago (2/18/23 per an email receipt) hardly used as I scored a deal shortly after and I've been using that laptop instead. Can get pics if need be bought from MC includes original box, charger, laptop and possibly a sleeve as well. $300/BO SHIPPED!?
Acer A515-57-53T2
i5-1235U
15.6 FHD IPS Slimbezel
Intel Xe Graphics
8GB memory (non expandable from what I recall)
512GB PCIe NVME SSD
Battery 50wh
