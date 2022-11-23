FS: Dell D6000 Docking Station, 10gb NICs, quad port 1gb NIC

Hello,



Have some extra gear that I will probably never use.



3x Dell D6000 Docking Station (USB-C and USB-A) with 130 AC Adapter $70 obo used with my MacBook Pro in the past as it supported 3 displays but no longer using my MacBook Pro so I don't need this anymore.



3x Broadcom dual 10gb NIC (Half Height) $40 shipped



Broadcom quad port 1gb NIC (Half/Full Height) $25 Shipped



Broadcon 10GB NIC (Full Height) $35 shipped



Intel x540 T2 Dual 10gb NIC (Full Height) $50 shipped