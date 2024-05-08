FS: Dell 32 4K UHD Gaming Monitor - G3223Q - $325

Hi all,
I am back with a Dell 32" 4K Gaming Monitor Model# G3223Q. This Dell was an Open Box from Microcenter and these normally retail for $600. Got it for $360 open box back on 12/15/23. No dead pixels, great IPS monitor. It is a 4k/144hz Freesync Premium Pro/Gsync Monitor. I have about 10 monitors in this house and need to start getting rid of the good ones. The box is a little beat up but I plan to strengthen it with another monitor box wrapped around it for shipping.
The reason why I am selling is because I flipped a coin on an "Amazon Warehouse Acceptable" OLED and won the lottery, so this one has to go.
$325 shipped East coast/central
$345 shipped West coast
Heatware under SLK
Thanks
I am back with a Dell 32" 4K Gaming Monitor Model# G3223Q. This Dell was an Open Box from Microcenter and these normally retail for $600. Got it for $360 open box back on 12/15/23. No dead pixels, great IPS monitor. It is a 4k/144hz Freesync Premium Pro/Gsync Monitor. I have about 10 monitors in this house and need to start getting rid of the good ones. The box is a little beat up but I plan to strengthen it with another monitor box wrapped around it for shipping.
The reason why I am selling is because I flipped a coin on an "Amazon Warehouse Acceptable" OLED and won the lottery, so this one has to go.
$325 shipped East coast/central
$345 shipped West coast
Heatware under SLK
Thanks