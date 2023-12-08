FS: Dell 24-5459 All in One,

jacuzz1
The items are pictured below along with pics. Heatware
Shipping will be your carrier of choice. See below.
Adding a Dell 24-5459 with a fresh install of Windows 10 Home. I am asking $100 ( The typical Dell wired keyboard and mouse will also be included) for local pickup in Connecticut only. She is in great shape. No damage or scratches. Touch screen and 12 gig of ram and a Terabyte HD make it a nice secondary machine for a guest room or den. It so cool and I would keep it if I did not have so many machines already.
