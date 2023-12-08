FS: Dell 24-5459 All in One, Noctua NH-D-15 /U9 package, Chromax (black)

The items are pictured below along with pics. All prices are plus shipping to the lower 48. Heatware

Shipping will be your carrier of choice. See below.
Adding a Dell 24-5459 with a fresh install of Windows 10 Home. I am asking $120 ( The typical Dell wired keyboard and mouse will also be included) for local pickup in Connecticut only. She is in great shape. No damage or scratches. Touch screen and 12 gig of ram and a Terabyte HD make it a nice secondary machine for a guest room or den. It so cool that I would keep it if I did not have so many machines arleady.
20240109_174829.jpg
20240109_174725.jpg
20240109_173628.jpg
20240109_174629.jpg







I am going with an AIO cooler this time around so I am adding my Noctua NH-D-15 Chromax for $ 80 with a bonus fans including a U12 tossed in. Retail box for the D15. Buy by the end of the weekend and get a 140mm Noctua NF-P14s redux-1200 fan bonus. The U9 will be packed without retail box. Fans included/different choices of rubber dampeners for the U9 Chromax fan will also be included. If your socket 1700 then you will need to order a 10 dollar back plate from Amazon. The D15 will be dust free and there are no bent Fins

20240114_164746.jpg
 

Added Mint condition TP Link Network Adapter with retail packaging.
 
Correction<<<<<<= the Sodim photo depicts two 8gb Sodims. That is not accurate, Its one 4gb and one 8gb. I duplicated the 8gb pic by accident and will correct the photo a little later.
 
What is the model number on the S21? Original carrier? Is it carrier locked?
 
DPOSCORP said:
What is the model number on the S21? Original carrier? Is it carrier locked?
S21 /Ultra 128 /Gb Verizon. I paid it off, supposedly they are carrier agnostic once paid off but I am not sure.
 
Thanks Logan. A question came in regarding any lens scratches. I cannot see any. Here is a close up.
20231219_073110.jpg
 
That's the monitor I'm looking for. Too bad its too far of a drive to pick it up
 
Doozer said:
That's the monitor I'm looking for. Too bad its too far of a drive to pick it up
Yeh, custom packaging and shipping would be over a hundred and unless you know someone that has a box they do not need lol.
 
Yes, I have the 23 now and it appears to have little difference in normal every day use. I replace the 21 only because I could at no charge as part of a package deal that as a former Verizon agent , i was able to leverage with industry knowledge.
 
To the top. I know that if i could ship , this would sell in a nanosecond but UPS wants 150 for custom packaging. Still I guess at 750 net shipped (24 incher excluded here) for what is essentially a brand new monitor is still a good deal and so I am willing to ship if someone wants to pay that premium.
 
RGB control cables removed as I just realized that they came with my GT-501 Case bump
 
Thanks for the Alienware monitor, works great!
 
I just might, yes. I will know on Friday
 
Price drop on the Motherboard combo, Noctua D15/U12 package added
 
