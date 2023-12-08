FS: Dell 24-5459 All in One, Noctua NH-D-15 /U9 package, Chromax (black)

jacuzz1
The items are pictured below along with pics. All prices are plus shipping to the lower 48. Heatware
Shipping will be your carrier of choice. See below.
Adding a Dell 24-5459 with a fresh install of Windows 10 Home. I am asking $120 ( The typical Dell wired keyboard and mouse will also be included) for local pickup in Connecticut only. She is in great shape. No damage or scratches. Touch screen and 12 gig of ram and a Terabyte HD make it a nice secondary machine for a guest room or den. It so cool that I would keep it if I did not have so many machines arleady.
I am going with an AIO cooler this time around so I am adding my Noctua NH-D-15 Chromax for $ 80 with a bonus fans including a U12 tossed in. Retail box for the D15. Buy by the end of the weekend and get a 140mm Noctua NF-P14s redux-1200 fan bonus. The U9 will be packed without retail box. Fans included/different choices of rubber dampeners for the U9 Chromax fan will also be included. If your socket 1700 then you will need to order a 10 dollar back plate from Amazon. The D15 will be dust free and there are no bent Fins
