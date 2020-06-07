FS Delid Intel 4770k / GIgabyte Z87X UD4H / Corsair 16GB DDR3 1600 CL8 ( 4 x 4GB )

Have my trusty 4770k up for sale along with the mobo and ram it's been paired with. Cleaned and re-applied liquid metal about a month ago, the chip ran nice and cool at 4.6Ghz 1.265v for most of it's life. Like always your mileage may vary as no OC is guaranteed. Want to keep everything as package deal so I can keep the CPU in the socket of the mobo since the IHS isn't attached with any kind of adhesive. Have retail box for CPU (no stock heat sink) and mobo.
Prefer to deal with established traders please send your heatware.
My Heatware - https://www.heatware.com/u/39033/to
$275 for everything shipped to the US lower 48.
