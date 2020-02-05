FS: DeepCool Castle 240EX AIO -- $100 shipped

I have an AIO for sale. I accept PayPal, and shipping within the CONUS is included (sorry, I don't ship outside of the CONUS). My heatware: 76-0-0
DeepCool Castle 240EX AIO -- $100
I purchased the 240EX from Newegg on 12/23/2019. I installed it briefly in my system (about one week) to test with my Ryzen 9 3900X (Castle 240EX on Ryzen 9 3900X). I decided to go back to air cooling because the radiator forced me to remove a 9.5-mm thick 2.5-in. hard drive from my NCASE M1. So, it's in like-new conditiion (minus the pre-applied thermal paste on the cold plate). I can include a tube of DeepCool Z5 thermal grease.
