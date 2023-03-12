FS: DDR5 RAM G Skill 2 x 16GB AMD

Feedback: Heatware 95-0-0
Payment: Paypal or Venmo
Shipping: Ships to US48, with tracking


G.Skill Flare X5 16GB DDR5-5600 PC5-44800 CL36 - 2 x 16GB Sticks (32 GB Total) Each stick comes in a single retail package, sold and shipped together.​

These came bundled with the CPU above when I bought them from Microcenter. Worked excellent EXPO right out of the box, no problems at all.
Price: $90 shipped to your door with tracking.

No trades. I ship daily generally. 2FA activated.

Thanks for looking.
 
