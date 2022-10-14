FS: DDR4, DDR5, NVMe, Audeze Penrose Headset, Mobo bundles, Intel 9600K, AMD 3800X

rhkcommander959
I've got a little bit of everything and need to start selling some stuff to help pay for my house projects. If you need something not listed, I probably have it! I'll add more items ASAP.
For Sale:
Combos:
- Combo 1: $275 AM4 CPU/Mobo
Ryzen 7 Setup with Wi-Fi
+Asus TUF Gaming X570-Plus (Wi-Fi) https://www.asus.com/Motherboards-Components/Motherboards/TUF-Gaming/TUF-GAMING-X570-PLUS-WI-FI/
I have the box in mint condition, no paperwork but I do have the I/O plate and WiFi antenna, the combo has seen very little use. I can include SATA cables upon request.
+AMD Ryzen 7 3800X 8-Core 16 Thread CPU, Base Clock of 3.9Ghz with Boost of 4.5GHz
- Combo 2: $175 AM3+ CPU/Mobo/Cooler/RAM
Phenom II Setup
+ASRock 970 Extreme3 https://www.asrock.com/mb/AMD/970 Extreme3/
This motherboard came from a friend who upgraded, he ran the setup for years. I believe we undervolted it, the settings are likely still saved to BIOS. The board is missing one SATA port #2, still has four more and you could resolder a new jack to the missing. Board is otherwise in great shape. I probably don't have the I/O plate, no boxes or other accessories but it doesn't really have/need any. I can include SATA cables upon request.
+Phenom II FX-8350 8-Core CPU, Unlocked, 125W, Base clock 4GHz. https://www.amd.com/en/product/1451
+Cooler Master Hyper 212 CPU Cooler
+2x2GB Crucial Ballistix DDR3-1600MHz 8-8-8-24 1.5v BLE2G3D1608CE1TX0 138269
-Can toss in a kit of 2x2GB SK Hynix DDR3-1600 HMT325U6EFR8C for free to get you to 4x2GB. I also have a set of 2x4GB DDR3L-1600, but it is low Voltage and probably won't mix well, so I could include it in place of the Crucials above for an extra $10.
- Combo 3: $290 LGA1151 CPU/Mobo
Z170 CoffeeTime-Modded with Intel i5-9600K
+MSI Z170A Gaming Pro Carbon Motherboard https://www.msi.com/Motherboard/Z170A-GAMING-PRO-CARBON
I have the box in mint condition, all of the the paperwork accessories for this, SLI adapter, and I/O plate, I can include SATA cables upon request.
+Intel Core i5-9600K 6-Core CPU, 3.7GHz Base with 4.6GHz Turbo, 95W
I used the CoffeeTime mod to get a 9-series CPU to work with this Z170. I tested it thoroughly and it worked perfectly. I could overclock nicely, NVMe worked, all slots worked, etc. I designed plastic adhesive covers that go onto the CPU to make it compatible with the board. You should be able to install any 9th generation CPU here if you transfer or reapply my templates. I can include more CPU pad covers on request as well as information on the modification.
Miscellaneous:
- Audeze Penrose Wireless Headset $230 - seen very little use, like new. I have the box, manuals, dongle, I gotta double check on the cables - if I don't have the originals I can include similar replacements on request - it had USB C to A, a double 3.5mm, and a USB C to C. It has a dual-wireless USB dongle for PC so you can game and take calls at the same time, also compatible with PS4 and PS5. It has analog 3.5mm, Bluetooth, and 2.4GHz wireless so it should be compatible with anything with Bluetooth/analogue at least.
Coming Soon:
I will be listing like new DDR4 and DDR5 kits of 2x8 and 2x16 soon, I have several Noctua heat sinks, and a few AIO kits in 240mm and 360mm. And a few gen3 and gen4 NVMes 1-2TB. Will post ASAP, it just takes a lot of time to be thorough.
Pics: (work in progress)