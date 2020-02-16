FS: DDR4 32GB (2x16GB) SODIMM

DaedalusHelios
2[H]4U
- Joined
- May 19, 2008
- Messages
- 2,244
I have a set of RAM from a new pull from new Dell Gaming laptops that were upgraded after point of delivery. They will be separate from one another in an anti-static bag with padding and in a small box over that to keep them perfected and safe.
$80 shipped for the kit~ DDR4 32GB (2x16GB) SODIMM Hynix PC4-2666V-SE1-11
My Heatware is Echelon V 265-0-0
$80 shipped for the kit~ DDR4 32GB (2x16GB) SODIMM Hynix PC4-2666V-SE1-11
My Heatware is Echelon V 265-0-0