FS: DDR3 ECC Server RAM, Asus Xonar STX, SAS/SATA RAID Controllers

Selling:
Four 4GB SuperTalent W1333EB4GM RAM modules, would like to sell all 16GB together for $40 shipped
Original Asus Xonar Essence STX PCI-Express x1 Sound Card (card and adapters only as seen below): $75 shipped
Silicom PEG6i-RoHS Six Port Copper Gigabit Ethernet PCI-Express x8 NIC: $50 shipped SOLD
IBM ServeRAID BR10i PCI-Express x8 SAS/SATA Controller (2 available): $14 shipped each
- DDR3-1333
- PC3-10600
- ECC
- Unbuffered
- Micron chips
- 240-Pin DIMMs
- Audiophile Internal Sound Card optimized for use with headphones
Intel 82571EB controller
- Rebranded LSI SAS3082E-R with LSI 1068e chipset flashed to IT mode
- Two internal x4 Mini SAS (SFF-8087) connectors
- Does not support hard drives larger than 2TBs
