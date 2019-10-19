FS: DDR3 ECC Server RAM, Asus Xonar STX, SAS/SATA RAID Controllers

Selling:

Four 4GB SuperTalent W1333EB4GM RAM modules, would like to sell all 16GB together for $40 shipped
  • DDR3-1333
  • PC3-10600
  • ECC
  • Unbuffered
  • Micron chips
  • 240-Pin DIMMs

nwOAhKO.jpg



Original Asus Xonar Essence STX PCI-Express x1 Sound Card (card and adapters only as seen below): $75 shipped

  • Audiophile Internal Sound Card optimized for use with headphones

2019-Soundcard.JPG


Silicom PEG6i-RoHS Six Port Copper Gigabit Ethernet PCI-Express x8 NIC: $50 shipped SOLD
  • Intel 82571EB controller

2019-6 port nic 1.JPG

2019-6 port nic 2.JPG


IBM ServeRAID BR10i PCI-Express x8 SAS/SATA Controller (2 available): $14 shipped each
  • Rebranded LSI SAS3082E-R with LSI 1068e chipset flashed to IT mode
  • Two internal x4 Mini SAS (SFF-8087) connectors
  • Does not support hard drives larger than 2TBs
2020-sas card.JPG
 
For anyone interested, these can also usually work fine in regular udimm applications since they are not registered modules--so not just for servers. :)
 
