FS: DDR3/4 RDIMMs, Core i3-9100F, Optane SSD, 10Gb Copper NIC, SATA DOM, SM X9 board, Chenbro 16-Bay server chassis

Have the following items for sale. Accept PayPal. Shipping via USPS. Heat in sig.
innodisk M4R0-AGS3ECRG-B306 64GB (4x16GB) DDR4-2133 ECC REG RAM
Works great, upgraded to 128GB so don't need these anymore. $170 shipped
Kingston KVR16R11S4/8 32GB (4x8GB) DDR3-1600 ECC Reg RAM
From old server, no issues. $30 shipped
Kingston KVR16R11D4K4/64 64GB (4x16GB) DDR3-1600 ECC Reg RAM
From old server, no issues. $90 shipped
Intel Core i3-9100F Coffee Lake 4-Core 3.6 GHz (4.2 GHz Turbo) LGA 1151 (300 Series) 65W BX80684i39100F Desktop Processor Without Graphics
Used this until I could get my hands on a E-2288G. Includes box and unused heatsink. $70 shipped
Intel Optane SSD 900P 280GB, 1/2 Height PCIe x4 SSD
Very light use, includes box and half height bracket. $280 shipped
Intel X540-T2 Dual Port 10Gb Copper RJ45 NIC X540T2G1P5
Genuine Intel with yottamark sticker and verification. $100 shipped
Innodisk SATADOM-SV 3ME 32GB
SATADOM only. My Supermicro board wouldn't recognize this without external power so I just used a regular SSD. $30 shipped
Supermicro X9SRE-F Single Socket R (LGA 2011) E5 ATX Workstation/Server Motherboard
Older board but you still get 3 PCI-E slots and can pair with cheap DDR3 RAM (see above) for a nice budget server. Includes I/O shield. $170 shipped
Intel Xeon E5-1620V2 3.7GHz Quad-Core SR1AR (CM8063501292405) Processor
Pair this with the X9SRE board and you have my old FreeNAS server. High single thread performance for this generation of Xeon chips. $20 shipped
Chenbro RM31616 3U 16-Bay Storage Server Chassis (pictures coming soon).
Used this for a few years before upgrading to a larger server. Many extras included: 4x SFF-8087 to SFF-8087 cables, 3U to 2U power supply adapter bracket, Seasonic SS-500L2U power supply, 5.25 to 2.5 hotswap converter (this is so you can use the front slim 5.25 bay for a hotswap 2.5 disk instead of a DVD drive). Most original accessories included as well but I doubt I have all the drive cage screws, you can probably get a pack of Supermicro ones cheaply that would work.
$250 shipped
Intel S3520 1.2TB SSD
Warranty replacement drive from Intel. Still sealed in antistatic bag. $200 shipped
