FS: DDR3/4 RDIMMs, Core i3-9100F, Optane SSD, 10Gb Copper NIC, SATA DOM, SM X9 board, Chenbro 16-Bay server chassis

Have the following items for sale. Accept PayPal. Shipping via USPS. Heat in sig.



innodisk M4R0-AGS3ECRG-B306 64GB (4x16GB) DDR4-2133 ECC REG RAM

Works great, upgraded to 128GB so don't need these anymore. $170 shipped



Kingston KVR16R11S4/8 32GB (4x8GB) DDR3-1600 ECC Reg RAM

From old server, no issues. $30 shipped



Kingston KVR16R11D4K4/64 64GB (4x16GB) DDR3-1600 ECC Reg RAM

From old server, no issues. $90 shipped



Intel Core i3-9100F Coffee Lake 4-Core 3.6 GHz (4.2 GHz Turbo) LGA 1151 (300 Series) 65W BX80684i39100F Desktop Processor Without Graphics

Used this until I could get my hands on a E-2288G. Includes box and unused heatsink. $70 shipped



Intel Optane SSD 900P 280GB, 1/2 Height PCIe x4 SSD

Very light use, includes box and half height bracket. $280 shipped



Intel X540-T2 Dual Port 10Gb Copper RJ45 NIC X540T2G1P5

Genuine Intel with yottamark sticker and verification. $100 shipped



Innodisk SATADOM-SV 3ME 32GB

SATADOM only. My Supermicro board wouldn't recognize this without external power so I just used a regular SSD. $30 shipped



Supermicro X9SRE-F Single Socket R (LGA 2011) E5 ATX Workstation/Server Motherboard

Older board but you still get 3 PCI-E slots and can pair with cheap DDR3 RAM (see above) for a nice budget server. Includes I/O shield. $170 shipped



Intel Xeon E5-1620V2 3.7GHz Quad-Core SR1AR (CM8063501292405) Processor

Pair this with the X9SRE board and you have my old FreeNAS server. High single thread performance for this generation of Xeon chips. $20 shipped



Chenbro RM31616 3U 16-Bay Storage Server Chassis (pictures coming soon).

Used this for a few years before upgrading to a larger server. Many extras included: 4x SFF-8087 to SFF-8087 cables, 3U to 2U power supply adapter bracket, Seasonic SS-500L2U power supply, 5.25 to 2.5 hotswap converter (this is so you can use the front slim 5.25 bay for a hotswap 2.5 disk instead of a DVD drive). Most original accessories included as well but I doubt I have all the drive cage screws, you can probably get a pack of Supermicro ones cheaply that would work.

$250 shipped



Intel S3520 1.2TB SSD

Warranty replacement drive from Intel. Still sealed in antistatic bag. $200 shipped