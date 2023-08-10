FS: Datto S4-X1 miniPC, DDR3/4 [Prices Dropped]

Dear [H],

I need money for new tools & toys :geek:

Prices OBO, Paypal F&F Preferred, USPS 48 Shipping. Heatware under Voloxity
Don't be afraid to make an offer.
  • click spoiler for hot pictures

Intel Core i7-10700 - Pending
It's from a Dell AIO part out. Works good like new.
i7-bottom.PNGi7-top.PNG

Datto Siris S4-X1 Mini PC - $60 Shipped
It looks like you could install anything other than Datto's OS on here, but I'm not positive.
You will have to do your own research on this one. Storage drive not included.
I'll throw in a free Mini DP to DP Cable if you need one! Works good like new.

i3-7100
16GB RAM
1 x 1GbE NIC
FSP Power Supply

Datto1.PNGDatto2.PNGDatto4.PNGDatto3.PNG

Yi M1 Mirrorless - SOLD


RAM Singles & Kits - $8 - 28 Shipped
This is Laptop/Desktop DDR3/4 from working part outs.
I'm attaching one pic of all RAM for my own mental wellbeing ;-)
Works good like new.

$8 Samsung 8GB (1x8GB) PC3L-12800S M471B1G73QH0 - YKO
$8 Mixed Pack 9GB of Samsung, ADATA and Hynix Korea PC3-10600S (9GB Total / 3)
$10 Hynix Korea 6GB (3x2GB) PC3-10600S HMT325S6BFR8C
$12 Samsung 4GB (1x4GB) PC4-2400T-UC0-11 U0F4000741896C9AE8
$12 Micron 8GB (2x4GB) PC3L-12800U MT8KTF51264AZ-1G6P1
$12 SK Hynix 8GB (1x8GB) PC4-2133P-SEO-11 HMA41GS6AFR8N-TF
$24 Micron 16GB (2x8GB) PC4-2666V - SA1 - 11 HMA81GS6JJR8N-VK
$28 SK Hynix 16GB (4x4GB) PC3-12800u HMT351U6CFR8C-PB 655410-150

  • Buy ALL the RAM I have above^ for $55 Shipped
  • Buy 2 or more and get 20% off the total!
  • Buy 3 or more and get 30% off the total!

RAM-H.jpg

THANKS FOR STOPPING BY
I might add a few more things over the next week or two.
Stay tuned and [H]
 

