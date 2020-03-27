FS: DAS Model S mechanical keyboard w/Cherry MX Blue switches ($50 shipped)

I have a used DAS Model S Mechanical Keyboard w/Cherry MX Blue switches for sale.



This was my daily driver for awhile, so it has some noticeable signs of wear. Some keys show fading, the rear cable shows some protrusion from the case (but is still firmly connected and otherwise isn't a problem), and there's a scratch just below the DAS logo in the upper right of the keyboard. All of these can be observed in the included pictures.



Despite those signs of wear, the keyboard otherwise remains in excellent physical and working condition and is still a joy to type on.



$50 shipped, via 2-3 day USPS Priority Mail. Payment via PayPal, heat is in my signature.