FS: Darksiders 1 + 2 Remasters + Original Version Steam keys - $3 Amazon GC

I have Steam keys that activate Darksiders 1, Darksiders 2 with Season Pass and a ton of DLC, Darksiders 1 and 2 OSTs, Darksiders 1 Warmastered and Darksiders 2 Deathinitive. The SteamDB listing for that key is here. All of these are tied to a single key.
I'm looking for $3 Amazon GC each. I realize Epic gave these away but they didn't include the old ones! Anyway. I will send first to people with higher Heatware than myself. Which is pretty much everyone.
Lemme know if you're interested!
I'm looking for $3 Amazon GC each. I realize Epic gave these away but they didn't include the old ones! Anyway. I will send first to people with higher Heatware than myself. Which is pretty much everyone.
Lemme know if you're interested!
Last edited: