FS: Danny Dawg's For Sale Thread

Please PM me if interested or for more information, questions, etc. Pictures and references are available. Item(s) will ship from zip code 91776 (USA). A. AMD Wraith Spire (LED) Cooler (AM4 Socket). Copper core version. New. Price: $25 plus shipping. B. EVGA GeForce GT 710 (1GB). Part number 01G-P3-2716-KR. Lightly used. Price: $25 plus shipping. C. Gigabyte Brix Model GB-BXBT-2807 (includes 8GB Ripjaws DDR3-1600 Laptop RAM) with factory VESA mounting bracket, driver CD and power cable. (No SSD/HDD or operating system included). Used. Price: $60 plus shipping. D. LG Slim Portable DVD Writer Model SP80NB80. Lightly used. Price: $15 plus shipping.