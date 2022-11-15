FS: (Cyber Monday Special 25% OFF) Recent Gaming PC Parts as a Bundle (Cheap)! Everything minus the PC case.

H

Hulk

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Nov 4, 2005
Messages
6,039
Selling everything (except the PC case) for $225 + $45 shipping. Everything works great with no issues, Radeon GPU was never used for mining or overclocked. Everything was bought brand new. I have no need or room for a second PC so this one has to go. I'd like to sell it all together (so no selling individual parts). This would make a great PC for a kid who's just getting into gaming.



i5 4670K (OC to 4.1GHz)


ASRock Z87 Extreme4 Socket LGA


G.Skill Ripjaws X Series 16GB (2 x 8GB)


AMD Radeon R9 FURY X 4GB GPU


Seasonic X-750 watt PSU


Zalman 320 cooler for CPU


256GB SSD SATA III


24” HP LP2465 1920 x 1200 60Hz monitor​

All you would need is a PC case to put everything in. I am located near Madison Heights, MI, if you want to pick it up. Otherwise I can ship everything for $45 to lower 48 states.


No low ball offers or trades or parting out.

Cash only.
 
Last edited:
H

Hulk

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Nov 4, 2005
Messages
6,039






Cyber Monday Special

25% off!
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top