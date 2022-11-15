FS: (Cyber Monday Special 25% OFF) Recent Gaming PC Parts as a Bundle (Cheap)! Everything minus the PC case.

Selling everything (except the PC case) for $225 + $45 shipping. Everything works great with no issues, Radeon GPU was never used for mining or overclocked. Everything was bought brand new. I have no need or room for a second PC so this one has to go. I'd like to sell it all together (so no selling individual parts). This would make a great PC for a kid who's just getting into gaming.
All you would need is a PC case to put everything in. I am located near Madison Heights, MI, if you want to pick it up. Otherwise I can ship everything for $45 to lower 48 states.
No low ball offers or trades or parting out.
Cash only.
i5 4670K (OC to 4.1GHz)
ASRock Z87 Extreme4 Socket LGA
G.Skill Ripjaws X Series 16GB (2 x 8GB)
AMD Radeon R9 FURY X 4GB GPU
Seasonic X-750 watt PSU
Zalman 320 cooler for CPU
256GB SSD SATA III
24” HP LP2465 1920 x 1200 60Hz monitor
