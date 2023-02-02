FS: Custom Ryzen 5600X/Radeon 5700XT System $500 shipped

Hi gang -- I built this for a friend that backed out on me. (UGH). Anyway, I don't want this thing taking up space in my garage and don't feel like parting it out. So I want to see if there's any interest here.Fractal Design Torrent Mini-ITX CaseAMD Ryzen 5 5600X ProcessorAMD Wraith Stealth CPU CoolerAsrock Fatality B450 Gaming Mini-ITX Motherboard (Flashed to latest BIOS)-- Integrated Intel Gigabit LAN-- Integrated Intel 802.11ac WiFi-- Integrated Intel Bluetooth-- Integrated HD 7.1 AudioAMD Radeon 5700XT 8GB Graphics Card1TB Silicon Power NVME SSD16GB Silicon Power DDR4 Dual Channel RAM with Heat Spreaders180MM Fractal Design Front FanEVGA 500-Watt Power supplyWindows 11 Pro x64 (Activated) -- I have and will give you the Key.Runs 3DMark on a loop no problem. Perfectly stable.All parts were bought new from Newegg except the video card. Which was bought refurb.$500 shipped paypal friends and family. Free shipping is to lower 48 only. I prefer to ship FedEx Home/Ground. Comes with original Fractal box and case accessories.