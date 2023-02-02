FS: Custom Ryzen 5600X/Radeon 5700XT System $500 shipped

billabong132
Gawd
- Joined
- Mar 8, 2001
- Messages
- 814
Hi gang -- I built this for a friend that backed out on me. (UGH). Anyway, I don't want this thing taking up space in my garage and don't feel like parting it out. So I want to see if there's any interest here.
System Specs:
Fractal Design Torrent Mini-ITX Case
AMD Ryzen 5 5600X Processor
AMD Wraith Stealth CPU Cooler
Asrock Fatality B450 Gaming Mini-ITX Motherboard (Flashed to latest BIOS)
-- Integrated Intel Gigabit LAN
-- Integrated Intel 802.11ac WiFi
-- Integrated Intel Bluetooth
-- Integrated HD 7.1 Audio
AMD Radeon 5700XT 8GB Graphics Card
1TB Silicon Power NVME SSD
16GB Silicon Power DDR4 Dual Channel RAM with Heat Spreaders
180MM Fractal Design Front Fan
EVGA 500-Watt Power supply
Windows 11 Pro x64 (Activated) -- I have and will give you the Key.
Runs 3DMark on a loop no problem. Perfectly stable.
All parts were bought new from Newegg except the video card. Which was bought refurb.
$500 shipped paypal friends and family. Free shipping is to lower 48 only. I prefer to ship FedEx Home/Ground. Comes with original Fractal box and case accessories.
