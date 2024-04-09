FS: Crucial PCIe Internal SSD (500GB) and DDR4-2666 (2x 16GB)

For sale are take-off Crucial components.

Condition: 100% working

* Crucial P1 500GB 3D NAND NVMe PCIe Internal SSD
+ Model: CT500P1SSD8
+ Capacity: 500GB
+ Speed: up to 2,000 MB/s
** US$40 shipped **


* Crucial DDR4-2666 UDIMM
+ Model: CT16G4DFD8266
+ Size: 32GB (2x 16GB)
+ Voltage: 1.2v
+ CAS: CL19
** US$50 shipped **

++ FREE SHIPPING TO LOWER 48!! ++

Let me know if any questions.

Thanks!
 

