FS: Crucial PCIe Internal SSD (500GB) and DDR4-2666 (2x 16GB), iPhone X

For sale are take-off Crucial components.
Condition: 100% working
* Crucial P1 500GB 3D NAND NVMe PCIe Internal SSD
+ Model: CT500P1SSD8
+ Capacity: 500GB
+ Speed: up to 2,000 MB/s
** US$40 shipped **
* Crucial DDR4-2666 UDIMM
+ Model: CT16G4DFD8266
+ Size: 32GB (2x 16GB)
+ Voltage: 1.2v
+ CAS: CL19
** US$50 shipped **
*iPhone X in EXCELLENT Condition
** NETWORK IS T-MOBILE LOCKED **
Condition: 9/10
100% working
+ NO visible scratches on screen or back. Phone was rarely used and then put in storage.
+ BATTERY CAPACITY still at 91%
+ includes charger and unused USB to Lightning cable
+ includes original box
Model: iPhone X (A1901) - MQAQ2LL/A
Color: Space Gray
RAM: 64GB
OS: 16.7.7 (latest update)
** US$120 shipped **
Let me know if any questions.
Thanks!
