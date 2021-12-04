FS: Crucial P3 Plus PCIe 4.0 500 Gb SSD, Corsair Vengeance LPX DDR4 3200 16 Gb Kit, Thermal Grizzly Contact Frame

Crucial P3 Plus PCIe 4.0 500 Gb SSD...........................$29
Corsair Vengeance LPX DDR4 3200 16 Gb Kit. Samsung B Die...................$42
Thermal Grizzly Contact Frame 12th & 13 Gen...................$29
Payment via Paypal F&F Please. Prices include shipping. I'm 2FA Enabled
Heatware 300-0-0 https://www.heatware.com/u/77136/to
Corsair Vengeance LPX DDR4 3200 16 Gb Kit. Samsung B Die...................$42
Thermal Grizzly Contact Frame 12th & 13 Gen...................$29
Payment via Paypal F&F Please. Prices include shipping. I'm 2FA Enabled
Heatware 300-0-0 https://www.heatware.com/u/77136/to
Attachments
Last edited: