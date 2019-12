- One of the biggest dual rads you can buy. No longer made. About twice as thick as a standard 120mm radiator. Compare this to an EK CoolStream XE 240 Extreme Performance radiator (280x130x60mm (L x W x H)) and it's even larger. Optimized for quiet, low speed cooling. There are multiple areas where the paint has chipped - I filled these in with a sharpie. Cosmetically, it's not perfect, but it will keep your rig cool.