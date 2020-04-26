FS: Crucial 16GB DDR4 ECC Unbuffered DIMM / ARRIS SB6141 DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modem

Snowknight26
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- May 8, 2005
- Messages
- 4,250
Looking to sell various components.
RAM
Crucial CT16G4WFD8266 16GB DDR4 2666MHz 1.2V CL19 ECC Unbuffered 288-pin DIMM
Also under the name of Micron MTA18ASF2G72AZ-2G6. Used briefly but fully functional. No cosmetic imperfections.. it's RAM after all.
https://www.stfcc.org/pics/i/3561b71ad9a25dde295a8bf0efbbdab7.jpg
$80 shipped.
Networking
ARRIS SURFboard SB6141 DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modem (8x4 channels)
Comes with only what's shown in the photos (unit and AC adapter). 343Mbps downstream and 131Mbps upstream, approved for use with Spectrum, Comcast, Cox, etc. Missing a single rubber foot pad.
https://www.stfcc.org/pics/i/c97cdad9eb88e14689ef21449b77fd83.jpg
https://www.stfcc.org/pics/i/ebda4498f8bf0d7d27aff0c74a3a040c.jpg
$15 shipped.
Ubiquiti EdgeRouter X ER-X 5-port Gigabit Router with PoE in/out - Sold ($40)
SMC Networks D3CM1604 DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modem (16x4 channels) - Sold ($15)
Combo
Gigabyte GA-Z87X-UD5H (LGA 1150) - Sold ($200)
Intel i5-4460 @ 3.2GHz, 4C/4T with Intel HSF
16GB (2x8GB) Ballistix Sport DDR3 RAM @ 1600MHz - BLS8G3D1609DS1S00
Intel SSD 330 Series 180GB
Don't like the prices? Shoot me a counter-offer.
Google Wallet or PayPal only. Not interested in trades, but am interested in an Areca battery for an ARC-1882ix-24 (such as the ARC-6120BA-T121). Won't ship outside the US. Local pickup available in the Dallas area.
Heatware: http://www.heatware.com/u/76898
RAM
Crucial CT16G4WFD8266 16GB DDR4 2666MHz 1.2V CL19 ECC Unbuffered 288-pin DIMM
Also under the name of Micron MTA18ASF2G72AZ-2G6. Used briefly but fully functional. No cosmetic imperfections.. it's RAM after all.
https://www.stfcc.org/pics/i/3561b71ad9a25dde295a8bf0efbbdab7.jpg
$80 shipped.
Networking
ARRIS SURFboard SB6141 DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modem (8x4 channels)
Comes with only what's shown in the photos (unit and AC adapter). 343Mbps downstream and 131Mbps upstream, approved for use with Spectrum, Comcast, Cox, etc. Missing a single rubber foot pad.
https://www.stfcc.org/pics/i/c97cdad9eb88e14689ef21449b77fd83.jpg
https://www.stfcc.org/pics/i/ebda4498f8bf0d7d27aff0c74a3a040c.jpg
$15 shipped.
Combo
Intel i5-4460 @ 3.2GHz, 4C/4T with Intel HSF
16GB (2x8GB) Ballistix Sport DDR3 RAM @ 1600MHz - BLS8G3D1609DS1S00
Intel SSD 330 Series 180GB
Don't like the prices? Shoot me a counter-offer.
Google Wallet or PayPal only. Not interested in trades, but am interested in an Areca battery for an ARC-1882ix-24 (such as the ARC-6120BA-T121). Won't ship outside the US. Local pickup available in the Dallas area.
Heatware: http://www.heatware.com/u/76898
Last edited: