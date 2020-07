FS: Crosshair VI Extreme X370 AM4, Glorious Model O mouse, FireTV 3rd Gen

Crosshair VI Extreme Flagship X370 AM4 Motherboard -- Includes everything(Fan extension card, cable, thermal probes,etc) except one of the M.2 heatsink screws. I ran it without Asus's M.2 heatsink. Some scuffs on the M.2 heatsink.$130 shippedGlorious Model O Mouse -- Works well and in good condition. I upgraded to the larger Model D.$35 shippedAmazon FireTV Third Generation w/ remote and power adapter$25 shippedEverything is fully functional and in good condition unless otherwise noted. I'll always accept returns if you're unsatisfied for any reason.I accept Paypal. I welcome offers as well.PM me if interested.