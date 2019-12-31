FS: Crosshair VI Extreme AM4, Corsair Vengeance LPX 32GB B-Die 3733, Model O 68g mouse, 15M Fiber HDMI 2.0 4:4:4 cable

Asus Crosshair VI Extreme Flagship X370 AM4 Motherboard -- Includes everything(Fan extension card, cable, thermal probes,etc) except one of the M.2 heatsink screws. I ran it without Asus's M.2 heatsink. Some scuffs on the M.2 heatsink.$150 shippedCrucial Vengeance LPX 32GB (4x8) B-Die 3733 DDR4 Kit -- Model CMK32GX4M4B3733C17ROnly 31mm tall. One of the few B-Die sets without a tall heatsink.$360 shippedGlorious Model O Mouse -- Works well and in good condition. I upgraded to the larger Model D.$40 shipped15 meter HDMI 2.0 Fiber Optic HDMI Cable 4k 18gbps 4:4:4$25 shippedI accept Paypal, Google Pay, potentially others. Everything I sell is in full working order unless specifically mentioned.PM me if interested.