FS: Crosshair VI Extreme AM4, Corsair Vengeance LPX 32GB B-Die 3733, Model O 68g mouse, 15M Fiber HDMI 2.0 4:4:4 cable

L

linuxdude9

Gawd
Joined
Dec 25, 2004
Messages
627
Asus Crosshair VI Extreme Flagship X370 AM4 Motherboard -- Includes everything(Fan extension card, cable, thermal probes,etc) except one of the M.2 heatsink screws. I ran it without Asus's M.2 heatsink. Some scuffs on the M.2 heatsink.
$150 shipped

Crucial Vengeance LPX 32GB (4x8) B-Die 3733 DDR4 Kit -- Model CMK32GX4M4B3733C17R
Only 31mm tall. One of the few B-Die sets without a tall heatsink.
$360 shipped

Glorious Model O Mouse -- Works well and in good condition. I upgraded to the larger Model D.
$40 shipped

15 meter HDMI 2.0 Fiber Optic HDMI Cable 4k 18gbps 4:4:4
$25 shipped

I accept Paypal, Google Pay, potentially others. Everything I sell is in full working order unless specifically mentioned.

PM me if interested.

https://www.heatware.com/u/1034/to
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top