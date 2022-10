FS CPUs, SODIMM, Bluray drives, laptop, and other stuff.

$175

$200

$25

$150

Contiguous 48 only. No freight forwarding services please. Paypal.heatware sc5mu93 ebay sc5mu93-7 Prices are F&F. Add 4% for G&S. Prices include shipping and insurance.AMD Ryzen 5700G APU.$155Intel QQPP Core i9 9900K ES CPU$185 (BIOS and Windows recognize this as 9900K, CPU-Z indicates 9900K ES)HLDS CT40N BD-ROM/DVD-rewriter.$1511.5 mm (not slim 9mm) - upgrade for an older laptop. No bezel included.64GB (2x32GB) DDR4-SODIMM 3200$140one is Samsung (korea), one is SKHynix(korea) (32GB 2Rx8 PC4-3200AA-SE1-AA)