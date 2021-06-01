FS CPUs, SODIMM, Bluray drives, laptop, and other stuff.

Contiguous 48 only. No freight forwarding services please. Paypal.
heatware sc5mu93
ebay sc5mu93-7
Prices are F&F. Add 4% for G&S. Prices include shipping and insurance.
AMD Ryzen 5700G APU.
$175 $155
Intel QQPP Core i9 9900K ES CPU
$200 $185 (BIOS and Windows recognize this as 9900K, CPU-Z indicates 9900K ES)
HLDS CT40N BD-ROM/DVD-rewriter.
$25 $15
11.5 mm (not slim 9mm) - upgrade for an older laptop. No bezel included.
64GB (2x32GB) DDR4-SODIMM 3200
$150 $140
one is Samsung (korea), one is SKHynix(korea) (32GB 2Rx8 PC4-3200AA-SE1-AA)
