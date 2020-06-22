FS: CPUs, RAM, SSD, motherboards, network, servers, desktops, PSU, video cards, Dell, Supermicro, UBNT (New 8/1)

Looks like I haven't posted a for sale in a long time. All prices are shipped (USPS flat rate where applicable) CONUS, will ship out of US/CONUS but may cost extra. Open to offers. Local pickup in Utah, USA.
PayPal is preferred, HeatWare is very old but under the same name as well as eBay.
Servers/Desktops
Dell T20 / E3-1225v3 / 32Gb ECC RAM / Seagate Constellation 1TB HDD (No OS) - $240
CPUs
Intel E3-1220v2 - $30
Intel E3-1225v2 - $35
Intel E3-1270v2 - $55
Intel G3220 - $20
Video Cards
XFX Radeon R9 390 8GB - $100
Motherboards
Supermicro X10SBA-L (SOC - J1900 w/ dual i217 NIC) - $90
X10SBA-L w/ 8Gb Crucial RAM and Antec ISK 110 Case - $140
Supermicro X9SC-+LF - $55
Supermicro X10SLM-F - $80 (have 2)
Storage
Samsung 860 EVO 500GB (SATA/2.5") - (have 2, fairly new) - $50
Crucial MX100 500Gb (SATA/2.5") - $35
Power Supplies
Corsair CX430M - $40
Computer Case
Fractal Design Node 304 (like new, recent purchase) - $75
Network
Intel dual-port PCIe GigE NIC (I think these are both PRO/1000 PT - 82571GB) includes standard and low profile brackets - $30 (have 2)
Ubiquiti EdgeRouter Lite (ERLite-3) - $50
Sold Items
Sony Vaio VPCF121GX Intel Core i7-740QM (quad/HT) / 8GB RAM / 250Gb HDD / Win 7 COA - $100 (Windows not installed) SOLD
Ubiquiti/UBNT UAP-AC-Pro Wifi AP, w/ POE Injector & Ceiling Brackets (should be latest firmware/reset to defaults) - $80 SOLD
Corsair TX650W - $60 SOLD
Intel DZ68DB w/ Intel i5-2500 (non-k, ATX board, should have original CPU box & cooler) - $40 SOLD
SanDisk Ultra 128Gb SATA 6 - $15 (have 2) SOLD
Samsung 830 256Gb - $20 SOLD
G Skill 8X2Gb (16 TOTAL) DDR3-2133 pc3-17000 F3-2133C11D-16GXL - $70 SOLD
G Skill 4x4Gb (16 TOTAL) DDR3-1600 PC3-12800 F3-12800CL9D-8GBXL - $35 SOLD
Asus Z97-A (1150) ATX - $75 SOLD
Intel i7-4790k - $110 SOLD
Gigabyte H81M-DS2v (1150) mATX - $40 SOLD
HP ProCurve 1400-8G / J9077A 8-port unmanaged switch - $25 SOLD
PayPal is preferred, HeatWare is very old but under the same name as well as eBay.
Servers/Desktops
Dell T20 / E3-1225v3 / 32Gb ECC RAM / Seagate Constellation 1TB HDD (No OS) - $240
CPUs
Intel E3-1220v2 - $30
Intel E3-1225v2 - $35
Intel E3-1270v2 - $55
Intel G3220 - $20
Video Cards
XFX Radeon R9 390 8GB - $100
Motherboards
Supermicro X10SBA-L (SOC - J1900 w/ dual i217 NIC) - $90
X10SBA-L w/ 8Gb Crucial RAM and Antec ISK 110 Case - $140
Supermicro X9SC-+LF - $55
Supermicro X10SLM-F - $80 (have 2)
Storage
Samsung 860 EVO 500GB (SATA/2.5") - (have 2, fairly new) - $50
Crucial MX100 500Gb (SATA/2.5") - $35
Power Supplies
Corsair CX430M - $40
Computer Case
Fractal Design Node 304 (like new, recent purchase) - $75
Network
Intel dual-port PCIe GigE NIC (I think these are both PRO/1000 PT - 82571GB) includes standard and low profile brackets - $30 (have 2)
Ubiquiti EdgeRouter Lite (ERLite-3) - $50
Sold Items
Last edited: