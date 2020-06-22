FS: CPUs, RAM, SSD, motherboards, network, servers, desktops, PSU, etc. i7-4790k, Dell, Supermicro, UBNT

Looks like I haven't posted a for sale in a long time. All prices are shipped (USPS flat rate where applicable) CONUS, will ship out of US but may cost extra. Open to offers. Local pickup in Utah, USA.



PayPal is preferred, HeatWare is very old but under the same name as well as eBay.



Servers/Desktops



Dell T110ii / E3-1220v2 / 4Gb ECC RAM / No HDD (No OS) - $150

Dell T20 / E3-1225v3 / 8Gb ECC RAM / 500Gb Seagate (No OS) - $200

Dell OptiPlex 3020 (SFF) w/ 8Gb Crucial RAM / Intel G3220 (No OS) - $90



CPUs



Intel i7-4790k - $110 (never overclocked, should have original box & cooler)

Intel E3-1225v2 - $35



RAM



G Skill 8X2Gb (16 TOTAL) DDR3-2133 pc3-17000 F3-2133C11D-16GXL - $70

G Skill 4x4Gb (16 TOTAL) DDR3-1600 PC3-12800 F3-12800CL9D-8GBXL - $35



SSD



SanDisk Ultra 128Gb SATA 6 - $15 (have 2)

Samsung 830 256Gb - $20



Motherboards



Asus Z97-A (1150) ATX - $75

Gigabyte H81M-DS2v (1150) mATX - $40

Supermicro X10SBA-L (SOC - J1900 w/ dual i217 NIC) - $90

X10SBA-L w/ 8Gb Crucial RAM and Antec ISK 300 Case - $140

Supermicro X9SC-+LF - $55

Supermicro X10SLM-F - $80 (have 2)



Motherboard w/ CPU



Intel DZ68DB w/ Intel i5-2500 (non-k, ATX board, should have original CPU box & cooler) - $40 (pending sale to vonviener)



Power Supplies



Corsair CX430M - $40

Corsair TX650W - $60



Network



Ubiquiti/UBNT UAP-AC-Pro Wifi AP, w/ POE Injector & Ceiling Brackets (should be latest firmware/reset to defaults) - $80

HP ProCurve 1400-8G / J9077A 8-port unmanaged switch - $25

Intel dual-port PCIe GigE NIC (I think these are both PRO/1000 PT - 82571GB) includes standard and low profile brackets - $35 (have 2)



Laptop



Sony Vaio VPCF121GX Intel Core i7-740QM (quad/HT) / 8GB RAM / 250Gb HDD / Win 7 COA - $100 (Windows not installed)