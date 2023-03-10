FS: CPUs, DDR5 Memory

Memory/RAM:
G.Skill DDR5
Asking: $100 shipped (Paypal F&F only)
CPUS -
AMD:
1. Ryzen 3 3200G CPU ONLY
CPU will be shipped in its clamshell only. No original box.
Asking: $55===>$50 shipped (OBO)
Intel:
1. Intel i5-4590 1150 (3x) $20 each (shipped in clamshell only)
2. Intel i3-2100 1155 $15 (shipped in clamshell only)
3. Intel Dual Core E5300 (x2) - Free, you just pay the shipping cost
Paypal
Heat and eBay links are in my sig.
G.Skill DDR5
F5-6000J3636F16GX2-FX5https://www.microcenter.com/product...sktop-memory-kit-f5-6000j3636f16gx2-fx5-black
Asking: $100 shipped (Paypal F&F only)
CPUS -
AMD:
1. Ryzen 3 3200G CPU ONLY
CPU will be shipped in its clamshell only. No original box.
Asking: $55===>$50 shipped (OBO)
Intel:
1. Intel i5-4590 1150 (3x) $20 each (shipped in clamshell only)
2. Intel i3-2100 1155 $15 (shipped in clamshell only)
3. Intel Dual Core E5300 (x2) - Free, you just pay the shipping cost
Paypal
Heat and eBay links are in my sig.