FS: CPU, Mobo, Ram + WTB Apple Watch Series 5

WTB: I'm looking for 2 Apple Watches, one 44mm and the other 40mm. Hoping someone has something out there.
Let me know what you got.
Thanks
FS:
Upgraded my LAN box. System has been rock solid since I installed it. Let me know if you have any questions.
Intel i5-2500K - No heatsink included but I do have an after market CoolerMaster for an additional cost if needed.
ASRock
H67M-ITX no io shield
GSkill
F3-10666CL9D 2x4gb
Combo - $100 shipped
PayPal
Let me know what you got.
Thanks
