FS: CPU/MB combos - i5-2500 + ATX Mobo $60, i5-3570k + ITX mb $70, i7-3770 $50

All prices are FIRM and include USPS Priority Mail shipping to anywhere in the continental US unless otherwise noted. Payment via PayPal Only at this time. Will not ship first, and will only deal with people with established heatware or sufficient [H] tenure (my discretion). Heatware: 106-0-0 (Proudly dealing for over FIFTEEN YEARS! - Since March of 2003!) e-mail: thegeekredneck AT gmail DOT com ▼ Take everything below for $130 shipped! ▼ Core i5-2500 + Dell ATX motherboard - $60 shipped to the contiguous US {} {} {} This was the heart of my UnRAID / Plex server until this morning. Motherboard is Dell but fits standard ATX. Note that this board only supports Sandy Bridge processors. Includes board with CPU installed. No IO shield. Gigabyte H61-N-USB3 (ITX) + i5-3570k (relidded and lapped) combo - $70 shipped USPS to the contiguous US {} {} This board and CPU was just pulled out of project "White Rabbit" (my all white RGB ITX build) yesterday afternoon. The CPU is a i5-3570k that I bought already delidded with a lapped heatspreader last year from [H] user Ruiner - I relidded using Coollabs Liquid Ultra (metal liquid TIM) and red high temp RTV. I never overclocked this but it runs REALLY damn cool at stock speeds. Board info @ Gigabyte's site Comes with bare board as seen, 3570k in the socket (best to protect the pins anyway), and IO shield. Nothing more, nothing less. I'll clean the thermal grease off the CPU before shipping. The board does have a Windows 10 Professional license tied to it - install Windows 10 Pro and choose 'I don't have a key' during setup. Once the machine is connected to the internet it will activate on it's own. I7-3770 bare CPU - $50 shipped {} Non-K, works great. Bare CPU only. ▲ Take everything above for $130 shipped! ▲ More to come! All prices are FIRM and include USPS Priority Mail shipping to anywhere in the continental US unless otherwise noted. Payment via PayPal Only at this time. Will not ship first, and will only deal with people with established heatware or sufficient [H] tenure (my discretion). Heatware: 106-0-0 (Proudly dealing for over FIFTEEN YEARS! - Since March of 2003!) e-mail: thegeekredneck AT gmail DOT com