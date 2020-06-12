FS: CPU/MB and Watercooling Blocks/Rads

300 Intel 7820x cpu

150 MSI x299 Carbon Pro AC mb

50 EK x299 Carbon Pro AC monoblock



150 EVGA 980ti Superclocked

50 EK 980ti waterblock/backplate

150 MSI 980ti Gaming 6G gpu

50 EK 980ti Gaming 6G waterblock/msi backplate

100 Powercolor Red Devil RX 570



90 Alphacool Monster 480mm radiator

60 Alphacool Monster 240mm radiator

30 XSPC RX360mm v1 radiator



All parts are in great condition. Everything has been watercooled. The Red Devil is a backup card, so it's seen maybe 20 hours of use. The Monster rads are great condition as well. The XSPC rad is in fair condition. Regarding ship will cover half thru ups acct.