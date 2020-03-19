FS: Corsair voyager GTX 256GB USB Flash Drive

Selling a Corsair Voyager GTX 256GB USB 3.1 Flash Drive.
New in packaging. Will write at 300-400MB/s for first 8GB and then drop to consistent 90-120MB/s; Read speed is consistent 300 MB/s
Included CrystaldiskMark Screenshot from my 512GB voyager GTX for reference.

$55 Shipped.
https://www.heatware.com/u/84478/to
 

