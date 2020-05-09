FS: Corsair Vengeance RGB PRO, Acer C720, ODroid C1+, 1055T and Mobo, Others/Trades

Chromebook:

Local Pickup/Meetup: 72662 or PM me if you're along my travels i'll deliver.

Most of this stuff came from fellow [H] members, Paypal is prefered. G&S only unless i've traded with you before or you have good heatware, then F&F is fine. Shipping will be as fast as I can get to it, got a lot going on and the closest PO is 20 miles away haha. I'm open to offers, and easy to deal with.So now, to the Stuff:The chromebook might seem high priced but the M2 upgrade justify it imo.Acer C720 Chromebook: 70$--->60$--->50$ Shipped last price drop.EDIT: FOUND the cord for the power brick.Boring celeron/2gb ram version, rough cosmetic appearance. Screen has abrasions from the keyboard, keyboard has a few keys that sometimes you have to press a little harder, and all around just a basic used chromebook.No write protect screw either.128gb m2 SSDAll Gone.Gigabyte GA-890FXA-UD5 Rev 2.1 and AMD Phenom II X6 1055T (HDT55TFBK6DGR) 100$ ShippedTo sweeten the pot, 2x4gb micron memory included.Have the IO Panel as well.Might need a CMOS BatteryOnly issue is one of the retention tabs on the first PCI-E slot is broke off. Didn't effect usage for me personally.One Fan header is missing the guiding tab.ODROID C1+ and a poorly printed cooling case/arctic f12 120mm fan - 30$ ShippedWas going to use as a minecraft server for the kids but went with a SFF system instead.Corsair Vengeance RGB PRO 16GB (2x8GB) DDR4 3000MHz C15 LED Desktop Memory - Black: 90$ ShippedBought for my new setup but I ended up going with 64GB of Corsair Vengeance LPX instead. Only installed/used for about 1hr to set up new system.Hynix 8gb (2x4gb) PC3L-12800S SO-DIMM: 35$ shippedPull from wifeys laptop, in good shape, just upgraded memory.32gb kingston m2 sata ssd 2242 30$----->20$ ShippedCame out of the I3 C720Dell Optiplex USFF 780 - 65$---->50$ ShippedBadass little wofldale USFF. Heavy though.4gb 2x2gb RAME8400120gb ADATA SSDDVD+/-RWNo OSNeeds a CMOS battery.5x HP Compaq Pro 6305 SFF Systems 45$----->25$ EachAll have at least the following:All upgraded to win10 using the computers COA sticker (win 7)4GB Ram80gb HDDCD-ROM DriveAmd A4-5300BRandom half height Dual Nic CardOne is missing the drive sled so it's Duct Taped in place haha.5x ELO ET1515L-8CWC-1-RMTZ-G Touchscreen Monitors. 45$ Shipped. (they are heavy) 30$ local pickup/meetup.Pulled from copier Fiery Units. Used in high traffic situations, highly reliable. A lot of POS systems use these from what i've researched.These have serial/usb touchscreens, AC/DC input options, VGA Input only sadly.No Stand included, VESA mounting compatible (75x75mm)Will come with power cord splitter and associated power cable.Willing to trade for/WTB:PENDING/SOLD:I3 Acer C720 Chromebook - SoldMSI 1070TI 8GB Duke - SoldHp Laptop: 15-r018dx - SoldGigabyte RX460 Windforce 4gb - Sold