FS: Corsair Vengeance LPX DDR4-3200 8GB (2x 4GB) RED **PRICE DROPPED**

bonehead123

bonehead123

Nov 27, 2011
The title says it all...

I just upgraded my nephew's rig to 32GB, so this has to go to a new home:

model # is: CMK8GX4M283200C16R

PRICE: $25.00 via Zelle or $28.00 via Paypal, USPS 1st Class, unless you wanna pay a little extra for another service :)

Not really looking for any trades, but if you have something of equal or near equal value, just let me know...

Please pm me with any questions !
 

