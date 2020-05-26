FS: Corsair Vengeance LPX 32GB DDR4 & Seagate 5TB External

Cook_1

Corsair Vengeance LPX 32GB (2x16GB) DDR4 2666MHz
Bought May 30th 2019 from Newegg, so used for a year, never OC'd. Comes with retail box. Nothing wrong with these sticks whatsoever, I just wanted some RGB action.

$100 Shipped or $90 Shipped FnF Paypal

Seagate Expansion 5TB USB 3.0 - Pending
STEB5000100
Used but in great condition. Recently pulled from use due to upgrading storage capacity. Comes with retail box.

$80 Shipped


Paypal accepted

Heat 185-0-0
 

Modem gone, GPU & external storage up!
 
Actiontec MoCA adapter sold
Seagate External HD pending
32GB of DDR4 added w/pic
 
