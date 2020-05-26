FS: Corsair Vengeance LPX 32GB DDR4, Seagate 5TB External & BNIB Actiontec 2.0 MoCA Adapter

Corsair Vengeance LPX 32GB (2x16GB) DDR4 2666MHz

Seagate Expansion 5TB USB 3.0

BNIB Actiontec Bonded 2.0 MoCA Adapter

Bought May 30th 2019 so used for a year, never OC'd. Comes with retail box.$100 ShippedSTEB5000100Used but in great condition. Recently pulled from use due to upgrading storage capacity. Comes with retail box.$80 ShippedECB6200S02Brand new in box and packaging.$70 ShippedPaypal accepted