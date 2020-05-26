FS: Corsair Vengeance LPX 32GB DDR4, Seagate 5TB External & BNIB Actiontec 2.0 MoCA Adapter

Corsair Vengeance LPX 32GB (2x16GB) DDR4 2666MHz
Bought May 30th 2019 so used for a year, never OC'd. Comes with retail box.

$100 Shipped

Seagate Expansion 5TB USB 3.0
STEB5000100
Used but in great condition. Recently pulled from use due to upgrading storage capacity. Comes with retail box.

$80 Shipped

BNIB Actiontec Bonded 2.0 MoCA Adapter
ECB6200S02
Brand new in box and packaging.

$70 Shipped


Paypal accepted

Heat 185-0-0
 
Last edited:
Modem gone, GPU & external storage up!
 
Last edited:
