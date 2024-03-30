FS: Corsair Vengeance DDR5 6600 CL32 (NO RGB!) 2x16GB

kirbyrj
For Sale:
Corsair Vengeance DDR5 6600 CL32 RAM 2x16GB - SOLD
Supposedly more designed for Intel setups, but it worked fine for me with both my Ryzen 7700x and 7800X3D. Has SK Hynix chips, but unsure which die. Model number is CMK32GX5M2X6600C32 ver. 5.43.13. Timings are 32-39-39-76 at 1.40V.
PP F&F - [email protected]
Heatware - kirbyrj - 434-0-0
With the 7700x, I ran them at XMP then downclocked to 6200 with no divider on the memory controller. With the 7800X3D, I manually entered the timings because XMP didn't work with my Gigabyte motherboard. I haven't tried them in an Intel setup because I don't have one . I'm only selling because I got a set of EXPO memory so I can ship off the computer to a family member and they don't have to play around in the bios with anything other than enabling EXPO instead of adjusting timings.
