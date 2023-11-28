FS: Corsair Vengeance 64GB (2x32GB) DDR5 5200MHz RAM/*AM5 Motherboards for sale*

For sale is my Corsair Vengeance 64GB (2x32GB) 5200MHz DDR5 RAM that I was unable to use on my new board I bought.

Asking $135 Shipped. PayPal .

AM5 motherboards for sale:

Gigabyte b650m-ds3h - $50 shipped.

Msi b650m mortar Wi-Fi - $120 shipped.

Gigabyte b650m aorus elite ax - $85 shipped.

Here is the problem with these boards: the ds3h runs slow for some reason but everything works on that board. On the mortar and the aorus only single channel memory mode works.

I accept PayPal.
 

My deal didn’t go thru. So I’m selling the memory again. I also added AM5 mobos for sale.
 
