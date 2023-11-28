FS: Corsair Vengeance 64GB (2x32GB) DDR5 5200MHz RAM/*AM5 Motherboards for sale*

For sale is my Corsair Vengeance 64GB (2x32GB) 5200MHz DDR5 RAM that I was unable to use on my new board I bought.
Asking $135 Shipped. PayPal .
AM5 motherboards for sale:
Gigabyte b650m-ds3h - $50 shipped.
Msi b650m mortar Wi-Fi - $120 shipped.
Gigabyte b650m aorus elite ax - $85 shipped.
Here is the problem with these boards: the ds3h runs slow for some reason but everything works on that board. On the mortar and the aorus only single channel memory mode works.
I accept PayPal.
