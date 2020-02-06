FS: Corsair SF750, Keychron K2, Schiit Asgard 2, Adam Audio T5V, Isoacoustics ISO-155, SONY XB950, + Other

Everything works perfectly. Will listen to offers.

Corsair SF750 - $150 shipped
- Works great!
- Comes with all cables BUT NO BOX

Adam Audio T5V Pair - $320 shipped
- Brand new in box
- 2 Monitors

Schiit Asgard 2 Silver - $90 shipped
- Comes with just the amp + ac cable (no box or anything)

Sony MDR-XB950B1 - $40 shipped
- Brand new in box
- Blue versions

Keychron K2 RGB Aluminum Blue Switches - $85 shipped
- Got it for couch gaming but didn't realize how hefty it is lol
- Like new. Was in box mostly.

IsoAcoustics ISO-155 Speaker stands - $75 shipped
- Brand new in box

Logitech G903 SE - SOLD
Fiio K5 Pro - SOLD
Beyerdynamic DT990 Pro 250ohm - SOLD
Massdrop x Sennheiser PC37X - SOLD
NVidia RTX 2080 Ti FE - SOLD
 
