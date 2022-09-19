FS: Corsair SF450 Platinum SFX power supply *price drop*

Hi everyone, this time I have for sale a gently used SF450 Platinum PSU. I'm the original owner and was used sparingly to power a second gaming rig that rarely saw action. I've parted out most of the spare rig and this is one of the last pieces. It's in like new condition as such, and will come in the retail box with all cables and accessories. I'm asking $50 shipped based on what else I've seen, but happy to negotiate if I'm wildly off. As always, I have heat under einz, prefer payment via F&F paypal or zelle, and happy to meet up locally in the SF Bay Area.
 
