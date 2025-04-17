Fs: corsair rm850x atx 3.1 v. $90 + shipping, still sealed replacement from rma

randomdean100
Gawd
Hi i am listing today a corsair rm850x psu that I received as a replacement for a unit from 2019. I already replaced the unit with a seasonic focus and don't need nor want to switch psus again.
I can accept pp g&s in the amount of $90 plus shipping via pirate ship. Ups has weight listed as just over 8 lbs coming in. Shipping from 46544
