FS: Corsair RM650i, H150i AIO, other parts

heatware - http://www.heatware.com/eval.php?id=28754

Payment via paypal, google pay, apple pay, venmo. Prices include shipping to CONUS unless stated otherwise.

I am in Maryland (20707) and we are under a stay-at-home order so there may be some shipping delays.

I could possibly meet up for local pickup but not sure how that would work right now.

Will discount for multiple item purchase.

Not looking for any trades right now.

-------------------

Misc. parts

Corsair RM650i PSU about 6 months of semi-regular use $105

Corsair H150i Pro - fans unused. Less than three months actual use on the pump. I don't have the original box for this but I'll pack it carefully! $120

Radeon Pro WX 5100 - OEM pull - $275

Dual port Winyao brand, i350 gigabit NIC PCIe x1, includes both low profile and standard height bracket - $25

Samsung PM981 256GB m.2 NVME $50, two available, $90 for both
Samsung 860 EVO 1TB m.2 SATA $100



Magic Mouse 2 - unused. newer one that charges with a lightning cable, not the one that uses AA batteries. Silver color. No USB-lightning cable included. $70

Apple Magic Trackpad (AA battery type) - $60
Apple Magic Mouse (AA battery type) - $40

Hynix 4GB Registered ECC DDR4-2133 DIMMs - working pulls - $20, 3 available, take all for $50

Synology branded 16GB (2x8GB) DDR4-2133 UNBUFFERED ECC (NOT REGISTERED) - these are pulls from a pair of RS4017xs+ devices that were upgraded with 16GB modules. I happened to put them in a Ryzen 3700X system in a ROG Strix B450i Gaming and it recognizes them and ran them at 2400. No idea if the ECC function works on this board, I was honestly just curious to see if it would boot before the RAM I actually ordered for this build showed up. $100

-------------------

Dell U2715H $200 + shipping or local pickup

Includes mDP-DP cable, USB3 hub cable and power cable. I don't think I can safely pack this in a box for shipping (the screen is two feet wide and I don't have anything that big here) so it might have to get packed at a UPS store. If you want it shipped, I'll split UPS packing and ground shipping cost with you 50%. Anything faster than that, you pay for it.

-------------------


SOLD

Corsair ML120 Pro (x8) red LED, used - $25, 8 available, take them all for $175
 
